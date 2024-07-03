SMC conducts massive anti-encroachment drive

Srinagar: Under the directions of Commissioner SMC, Dr. Owais Ahmed IAS, the corporation took a significant step towards creating encroachment-free public spaces and enhancing the urban landscape with a comprehensive anti-encroachment drive across various areas of Srinagar city. The operation, led by the Joint Commissioner along with Anti-Encroachment Officers, concerned ward officers, and other officials, targeted locations from Dalgate to Shalimar, surrounding SMHS Hospital Srinagar and Hari Singh High Street Jehangir Chowk.

The primary objective of this initiative was to address the pressing issue of encroachments on pavements, roadsides, and public spaces, which have been impeding the smooth movement of pedestrians and vehicles in the city. The proliferation of unauthorized structures, illegal vendors, and obstructions not only led to congestion but also posed safety risks to residents and visitors.

The SMC team diligently identified and removed encroachments in the designated areas, facilitating unimpeded traffic flow and pedestrian mobility. This proactive effort not only enhances the visual appeal of Srinagar but also underscores the Corporation‘s commitment in prioritizing the safety and convenience of its residents.

The SMC reaffirmed its dedication to maintain accessibility and will continue similar drives to create a more sustainable and livable environment for the residents of Srinagar.