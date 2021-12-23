Srinagar, Dec 23: Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment squad today launched an extensive anti encroachment drive in Rambagh, Solina, Chanpora, Natipora and Hyderpora areas of Srinagar.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Commissioner SMC Athar Amir.

“SMC is continuing with these drives rigorously against the violators with a stern action. It is time and again being asked to shopkeepers and vendors not to do away with occupying roadside spaces illegally which results in traffic obstruction and inconvenience to pedestrians’ movement,” SMC said in a statement.