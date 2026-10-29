SMC Commissioner Inaugurates Census 2027 Training



Srinagar: Principal Census Officer (Urban) and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner Dr Basharat Qayoom, IAS, on Thursday inaugurated a two-day training programme for Phase II of Census 2027 at the SMC Central Office in Karan Nagar, stressing the need for accurate and comprehensive population enumeration.

Dr Qayoom directed census functionaries to discharge their responsibilities with diligence, precision and accountability to ensure reliable and error-free data collection. He emphasised complete coverage of assigned areas, accurate recording of individual details and strict adherence to prescribed census guidelines.

He also stressed effective coordination among Charge Officers, Census Resource Personnel, Census Clerks, Technical Assistants and other functionaries, besides regular monitoring, timely reporting and prompt resolution of operational challenges.

Highlighting the importance of data quality, Dr Qayoom called for measures to prevent omissions, duplication and discrepancies, while ensuring the confidentiality and secure handling of census information.

The programme was attended by the City Census Officer (Urban), Charge Officers, Nodal Officers of SMC and other census functionaries. Experts from the Census Department, including the Deputy Director, Assistant Director and District Coordinator, imparted training on census methodology, operational procedures, technical requirements and field-level responsibilities.

The two-day programme covers population enumeration, recording and verification of individual particulars, digital tools, supervisory mechanisms and reporting protocols.

Phase II of Census 2027 involves population enumeration and collection of prescribed demographic, socio-economic and educational information. Accurate census data are essential for evidence-based policymaking, development planning and assessment of civic infrastructure and public service requirements.

The training programme aims to strengthen the preparedness and capacity of census functionaries for the effective implementation of the exercise across Srinagar’s urban jurisdiction.