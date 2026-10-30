SMC Comm Reviews PMAY-U 2.0, Seeks Faster Disposal of Applications





SRINAGAR: Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Dr. Basharat Qayoom, on Friday reviewed the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0), stressing faster verification and time-bound disposal of pending applications.

During the review meeting, the Commissioner took stock of the application process, beneficiary verification and measures being undertaken to ensure that eligible families receive the benefits of the scheme without unnecessary delays.

He directed the concerned officers to expedite the scrutiny and verification of applications pending at various levels, resolve procedural bottlenecks and ensure close coordination for timely processing.

Emphasising that the scheme should primarily benefit deserving households, particularly those belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Groups (LIG), Dr. Basharat stressed the need for transparent verification to ensure that genuine beneficiaries are not deprived of assistance.

He also directed officers to intensify awareness activities at the ward level by organising camps, facilitating online registrations and providing necessary assistance through ward offices.

Highlighting the role of Ward Officers and CLTC Experts, the Commissioner called for greater grassroots-level involvement to guide applicants, address their concerns and assist families facing difficulties with online registration.

He further stressed that people should be adequately informed about eligibility criteria, documentation requirements and application procedures to ensure that no eligible household is left out due to lack of awareness or procedural hurdles.

The Commissioner directed all concerned departments and field functionaries to maintain close coordination and ensure transparent verification and time-bound disposal of applications.

The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioners of SMC (Administration and R&E), Assistant Commissioner Revenue, FA/CAO, Secretary SMC, representatives of J&K Housing Board, Tehsildars of various Srinagar areas, representatives of the District Social Welfare Office and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, besides Ward Officers and CLTC Experts.