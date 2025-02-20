SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 20: In a bid to enhance public participation in the Swachh Survekshan 2024 campaign, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) hosted an interactive session with social media influencers, sports personalities, Rj’s, artists, actors, animators, TV presenters, YouTubers, and digital creators at its Central Office in Karan Nagar.

The event aimed to harness the power of digital advocacy and celebrity influence to spread awareness about cleanliness and sanitation. Commissioner SMC Dr. Owais Ahmed, presided over the session, recognizing the attendees for their role in promoting civic responsibility and hygiene consciousness among citizens. He also distributed certificates of participation to the influencers and ambassadors, acknowledging their contribution to the cause. Highlighting the impact of social media in shaping public behavior, Dr. Owais stated, “Influencers have the power to reach and inspire thousands. Their involvement in Swachh Survekshan 2024 will help amplify our message, encouraging a collective effort for a cleaner and healthier Srinagar.”

The session also included discussions on innovative strategies to encourage community-driven sanitation practices. Attendees shared insights on leveraging digital platforms to instill a culture of cleanliness and drive positive behavioral change. By engaging influencers as Swachhata Ambassadors, SMC aims to mobilize citizens and foster a sustainable, cleaner Srinagar. The corporation urged all residents to take an active role in this mission, reinforcing the belief that a greener, cleaner city is a shared responsibility. “Together, we can transform Srinagar into a model city of cleanliness and sustainability,” SMC emphasized.