SMC addresses waterlogging across Srinagar, steps up coordinated drainage response

Srinagar : The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has stepped up its drainage response mechanism after field teams attended to waterlogging and drainage-related issues reported from different parts of the city during the recent spell of inclement weather.

Officials said sanitation and drainage personnel, supported by field machinery and dewatering equipment, were deployed at vulnerable locations to clear drainage bottlenecks, remove obstructions and facilitate the discharge of accumulated storm water. The interventions helped address waterlogging at affected locations and restore drainage flow during the course of the day.

To strengthen the response mechanism, Commissioner, SMC, Faz Lul Haseeb, has issued an order constituting Zone-wise Task Forces comprising the concerned Zonal Sanitation Officers, Zonal Enforcement Officers, Zonal Anti-Encroachment Officers and Ward Officers/designated officers.

The Task Forces have been mandated to monitor low-lying areas, known waterlogging spots, critical drainage points and other vulnerable stretches within their respective jurisdictions. They will also oversee the clearance of drains, drainage inlets, gratings and channels, besides ensuring the removal of silt, solid waste and other obstructions affecting the free flow of storm water.

“Prompt field interventions helped address drainage and waterlogging issues across the city. The Zone-wise Task Forces have been constituted to ensure sustained monitoring and a coordinated response, particularly at vulnerable locations,” Mr. Haseeb said.

Under the arrangement, the Corporation’s sanitation, drainage, enforcement, anti-encroachment and ward-level formations will work in coordination, with additional manpower, machinery and dewatering equipment to be mobilised wherever required.

The Task Forces have also been directed to attend to public complaints concerning waterlogging and blocked drains on priority and periodically report the ground situation from their respective jurisdictions. Senior officers will supervise the field response and facilitate additional interventions wherever necessary.

The Corporation said the focus would remain on keeping critical drainage channels functional, addressing emerging bottlenecks and ensuring timely field intervention during periods of inclement weather, with a view to minimising inconvenience to residents.