SRINAGAR: With a total consumer base of about 2.3 lacs in Srinagar city, the installation target of smart meters is to be completed this year by end of October.

The information was revealed after a meeting of senior Officers was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Tuesday at the Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

Managing Director(MD) KPDCL, Chowdhary Mohammad Yaseen highlighted the issues requiring attention of District Administration Srinagar.

Besides Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Shabir Ahmad, the meeting was attended by Superintending Engineer KPDCL, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, SDM East, SDM West, Executive Engineers, all City Tehsildars and other concerned.

At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of feeder wise progress of smart meter installation in Srinagar made so far and discussed measures to resolve impediments hampering installation process.

The DC was apprised by MD KPDCL about the implementation of smart metering project in Srinagar. The Managing Director highlighted the advantages of smart meters installation in terms of better and reliable power supply with informed decisions by the consumers about their electricity consumption. He further informed the ease and transparency gained by the consumer in knowing about the bill and usage in smart meter installations. He informed that under the smart metering project 59000 meters have been installed in Phase-I (completed) and 11000 in Phase-II (Target 1.5 Lac lot A + 1.5 Lac lot B) in Srinagar City by the project implementation Agency (PIA) RECPDCL. The contract has been awarded by RECPDCL(PIA) to M/S Techno Electric and M/S Anvil Cables respectively for Phase-I and Phase II Lot A. With a total consumer base of about 2.3 lacs in Srinagar city the target is to be completed this year by end of October. He shared with the meeting positive feedback given by consumers across the city, who benefited by installation of smart meters across the city.

On the Occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned Revenue Officers to create awareness among the people regarding utility and advantages of smart metering in ensuring reliable supply of electricity. He asked all the Officers to work in close coordination to tackle any hurdle in the process of installation of smart meters amicably. He also said that strict action shall be taken against anybody hampering the process.

The DC stressed on launching a mass IEC campaign for sensitisation regarding installation of Smart meters, besides utilizing social media and other channels to familiarize and inform general people about the advantages of installation of smart meters.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner asked the PDD authorities to ensure reliable power supply during the ongoing winter, besides taking appropriate measures to reduce outages and replacement of damaged Transformers, etc. The DC also asked all the executive magistrates to initiate strict legal action if any hindrance is created in implementation of power sector reforms under various centrally sponsored schemes.