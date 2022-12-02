Srinagar: For a change, Kangri has got a technological makeover in Kashmir.

Mohammad Ismail Mir, a 62- year -old innovator from Watapora, Bandipora has modified traditional Kangri to make it safer and more efficient.

Mir said that it took him more than a year to modify the Kangri without tampering with its traditional design.

He said the smart Kangri has two compartments — one for charcoal and another for water to retain the heat for maximum time.

“In one compartment, we put charcoal. In another compartment, which is made of metal, we will have water, which will warm with the heat of embers and thus emit heat for the maximum time,” Mir said.

He said this innovative Kangri has almost 15 features ranging from safety to environment-friendly.

As chill hits Valley, Bandipora's Mohd Ismail Mir has done a bit of tweaking to kangri – it won't work ONLY on charcoal, but water & electricity too. In summers, the kangri can be your cooler Mir claims his kangri is safe and he is adding 21 more features to his innovation. pic.twitter.com/TM1pbXCVjq — Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) December 1, 2022

“Even if this Kanrgi tilts it wouldn’t cause any damage to the person or property, unlike traditional firepot. Its heat efficiency is double compared to traditional Kangri,” Mir said.

He said the low carbon emission feature makes it environment-friendly Kangri ever made.

“The heat produced by embers will also warm water. We can later use that water for drinking or other use since it is kept in a metal compartment. The entire Kangri is compact and enclosed with a lid that makes it safer and easier to use,” Mir said.

He said the Kangri can also be used during expeditions including trekking. “This Kangri is foldable. This feature has been included especially for trekkers so that they can use it to warm themselves. They can also cook on this Kangri and can make even barbeques,” he said.

Mir said that he is now working to include a battery feature in this Kangri. “It will have features like charging cellphones, torches, fire alarms, smoke alarms, and others. I am currently working on this aspect as well,” he said.

Mir said he is soon introducing this smart Kangri in Kashmir. “I am working to introduce it as soon as possible so that everyone is benefited from my innovation,” he said.