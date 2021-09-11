‘Small shift in curriculum can have a decisive impact’: LG Sinha releases ‘Analysis of Accreditation Reports of Union Territories…’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Saturday released NAAC’s ‘Analysis of Accreditation Reports of Union Territories-Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh’, which will work as an intelligent assistant for our Academicians, Vice Chancellors, Professors and students.

“The future belongs to those students, teachers who can realize their full potential and adapt to rapidly changing requirements. It is important to remember that Universities and Colleges have immense and a small shift in curriculum can have a decisive impact on socio-economic environment,” the LG said during the function at SKICC here.

The aim, he said, was “to empower every student with technical and social skills to develop entrepreneurial thinking.”

“We are making efforts to continuously improve the courses in Universities and colleges, incorporating students’ feedback to create a conducive environment for learning and innovation,” the LG added.

Today released NAAC’s 'Analysis of Accreditation Reports of Union Territories-Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh', which will work as an intelligent assistant for our Academicians, Vice Chancellors, Professors and students. pic.twitter.com/dzeBv5lnua — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 11, 2021

“We are consistently reforming our educational system with new tools to produce required skill sets. Also, Critical thinking and life-long learning process through offline and online mode is being promoted so that our youth can contribute in making Jammu Kashmir Aatma-Nirbhar.

My heartiest congratulations to the authorities, faculty members and students of University of Kashmir and University of Jammu for securing A+ grade,” tweeted the Office of LG J&K.