Slight Rise in Temperatures Amid Cloud Cover, Snowfall Forecast

Srinagar: Amid prevailing cloud cover and intermittent rainfall, weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir remained cold on Friday night, with the Meteorological Department forecasting snowfall in higher reaches over the coming days.

The chilly conditions continued to grip both Kashmir and Jammu regions, while Ladakh witnessed sub-zero temperatures.

Kashmir Region, Minimum temperatures recorded across the Valley showed widespread cold conditions. Srinagar registered a low of minus 0.4°C, while Qazigund and Pahalgam recorded minus 1.0°C each. Kupwara settled at minus 0.7°C and Kokernag at 0.8°C. Gulmarg recorded 2.0°C, Pampore minus 2.0°C and Srinagar Airport minus 1.6°C. Awantipora and Budgam recorded minus 2.2°C and minus 1.9°C respectively, while Anantnag and Baramulla stood at minus 1.4°C and minus 1.5°C.

Pulwama and Shopian were among the coldest at minus 3.2°C and minus 2.9°C. Kulgam recorded 1.2°C, Ganderbal 0.5°C and Sonamarg 0.7°C. Zojila Pass data was unavailable, while Zethan Rafiabad remained non-functional.

Jammu Region, The Jammu division experienced comparatively milder temperatures. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 9.3°C, while Banihal stood at 3.8°C. Batote recorded 9.3°C, Katra 10.0°C and Bhaderwah 4.4°C. Kathua settled at 8.8°C, Jammu Airport at 11.0°C and Udhampur at 4.0°C.

Ramban recorded 6.5°C, Samba 5.6°C and Rajouri 3.8°C. Kishtwar and Reasi registered 8.3°C and 8.4°C respectively, while data for Doda was not available.

Ladakh Region, In Ladakh, Leh experienced intense cold with the mercury plunging to minus 4.2°C. Temperature data for Kargil and Nubra Valley was not available.

Weather experts have advised residents, particularly those in higher reaches, to remain cautious as snowfall is expected, which may impact road connectivity in the coming days. Weatherman has predicted rains and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir parts from December 20 evening to 23rd December. —(KNC)