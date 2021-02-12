Slight improvement in minimum temperature in parts of Kashmir

Srinagar: There was a slight improvement in the minimum temperature at several places in Kashmir with the meteorological department on Friday predicting dry weather for the next week in the Valley.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir and other places recorded an improvement in the night temperature and the minimum there settled above the normal for this part of the season, officials said.

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg settled at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius — nearly two degrees up from minus 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

They added that the minimum temperature was 3.8 degrees above normal.

Srinagar — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, slightly down from the previous night’s minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund — the gateway town to the valley — recorded a minimum of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night’s low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, they said.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, half-a-degree down from minus 4.1 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Kupwara town, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, and Kokernag, in the south, minus 1.1 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office has said the weather is expected to remain mainly dry for the week ahead.