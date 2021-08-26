Slight dip in daily numbers: J&K reports 101 new Covid cases, no deaths in last 24 hrs

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir reported 101 new coronavirus cases even as no person succumbed to the virus during 24 hours till 5pm on Thursday, officials said.

A day earlier, the number was 126.

Of the news 101 cases, 17 were reported from Jammu division and 84 from Kashmir, taking the overall case tally to 324647.

There was no death reported due to the pathogen, thus the fatality count remained at 4404—2163 in Jammu and 2241 in Kashmir.

Srinagar reported 35 cases, Baramulla 12, Budgam 16, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 5, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 0, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 1, Shopian 2, Jammu 7, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 2, Doda 3, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 1, Poonch 1, Ramban 1 and Reasi 1.

A number of the cases in the Valley were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital here and GMC Anantnag.

The CD cases include male (22) from Dargah, male (26) from Sazgaripora, female (13) from Gatungoo, male (40) from Arbal Pul, male (63) from Hyderpora, male (33) from Rajbagh, male (65) from Shalimar, female (50) from Ishber, male (42) from Dargah, male (45) from Hassanabad, male (24) from Khanyar, male (40) from Kathidarwaza, male (NA) from Sheshgari Mohalla Khanyar, female (31) from Kupwara.

The GMC Anantnag cases include male (49) and female (38) from Nai Basti Ang, female (35) from Bhan.

Moreover, 119 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—33 from Jammu Division and 86 from the valley.

So far, 319183 people have recovered, leaving active cases at 1060—338 in Jammu and 722 in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, no fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) was reported today, they said. So far 44 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added.