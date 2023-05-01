Skyview by Empyrean, an initiative of Empyrean Skyview Projects Pvt. Ltd., is the ultimate destination that seamlessly blends premium hospitality, adventure, nature and luxury! The 22-acre property is located at Sanget Valley-Patnitop, Jammu, which is just an hour’s drive away from the famous Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple at Katra.

Here are the different experiences the property offers:

Skyview Gondola

Skyview by Empyrean is the foremost ropeway mobility company in India offering sustainable luxury and exhilarating experiences including the Skyview Gondola (ropeway), one of the highest CEN-certified gondolas in Asia covering 2.8 km in flat 10 minutes!

This gondola ride will leave you awed and wanting more as you glide through beautiful mountains, lush green valleys, bubbling streams, and mirror lakes.

Dining

Skyview by Empyrean provides unique and enjoyable dining experiences, offering a scenic view with the best-in-class services.

The Banana Leaf restaurant on the property offers delectable Indian, Chinese, and continental cuisine and The Skyview Cafe offers a casual and relaxed atmosphere with a menu featuring a variety of light meals, snacks, and beverages.

Adventure

Connecting you with nature at the highest level is not all, the property also has a variety of adventure activities lined up for you such as trekking, mountain biking, archery, zipline, all-terrain vehicles, and more!

If you’re looking for a more relaxed experience, you can take a leisurely stroll through the scenic nature trails, go for a picnic, or enjoy an exciting gondola ride.

Shopping

The property also features an artisanal boutique store known as Hands of Gold, which showcases a wide range of traditional and authentic Kashmiri handicrafts, as well as locally manufactured products. This boutique store provides guests with an opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage of the region, and to purchase unique and handmade items that make for excellent souvenirs or gifts.

Why Skyview by Empyrean ?

Skyview by Empyrean has won several accolades for its niche services including the ‘Best Adventure Tourism Destination 2019’ by FICCI and Ernst & Young; the ‘Best Lifestyle and Adventure Destination 2021’ award by the International Tourism Conclave & Travel Awards (ITCTA); and the ‘Resort Destination of the Year 2021’ by India International Travel Mart.

“Skyview by Empyrean is the ultimate destination for those seeking a perfect blend of premium hospitality, thrilling adventure, breathtaking nature, and unparalleled luxury. We are proud to offer an all-in-one package that caters to all your needs and provides the best world-class service to our valued customers. Contrary to popular belief, it is possible to find a single destination that seamlessly blends excitement, amusement, comfort, and natural beauty – and Skyview by Empyrean is that destination!” – Mr. Junaid Altaf – Group Executive Director, FIL Industries Private Limited.

For more information or to book your stay, please log on to: www.skyviewbyempyrean.com

Or call: 1800-103-9747 / 01992 350 000