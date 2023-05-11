uSkyview by Empyrean, an initiative of Empyrean Skyview Projects Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading ropeway mobility company and the ultimate mountain lifestyle destination, is all set to host the Skyview by Empyrean Patnitop Marathon 2023 in the Jammu valley on May 28. Registrations for the marathon have already begun. The BIB distribution for registered participants will take place on May 27, 2023 at The Skyview Terrace.

The Skyview by Empyrean Patnitop Marathon 2023 is open to participants across ages ranging from five years to 60+ and is divided into the 1KM, 5 KM, 10 KM and 21.1 KM categories. The marathon, offering runners a panoramic view of the entire valley, will begin from the Skyview Terrace taking the scenic route through the challenging terrain of the region past Patnitop Meadows and Nathatop Road before it ends back at the Skyview Terrace. The award ceremony and all pre-run and post-run events will be held at the Skyview Terrace.

The Skyview by Empyrean Patnitop Marathon is the first-of-its-kind mega event in the region and has been especially curated to instill and promote a love for sports, adventure, fitness and the great outdoors among participants.

“In addition to providing luxurious accommodations, world-class hospitality and adventure experiences for guests at our property, promoting sport also is a key component of the brand ethos of Skyview by Empyrean. This marathon ticks off several objectives for us as a responsible, sustainable brand— it encourages a spirit of sportsmanship, it brings together passionate fitness lovers from across India, it showcases some of Jammu’s most scenic routes and above all, it encourages a love for running! We are very excited to work with our partners, brand ambassadors and influencers, who are committed to making this event a super success,” said Junaid Altaf – Group Executive Director, FIL Industries Private Limited, the parent company of Skyview by Empyrean.

Other than Skyview by Empyrean, the sponsor partners for the event are P-mark Foods, Decathlon Chandigarh and Enerzal. Among the brand ambassadors and influencers who are collaborating with Skyview by Empyrean to promote the marathon are Dr. Pallavi Vengurlekar, a successful Delhi-based dentist who is a passionate triathlete, has a black belt in Karate, has completed her commando training with the Indian Paramilitary forces and trekked to the Everest Base Camp and Chadar Trek; Abhishhek Guptaa, a seasoned long distance runner who has completed over 44 Half Marathons, 12 Full Marathons, and 11 Ultra Marathons; Ramanjit Singh Oberoi, an inspirational marathon runner who started running only at 54 and has since completed 140 marathons, including 20 full marathons and 15 ultras in the last 10 years; Mr. Vijay Sharma, an accomplished marathon runner with podium finishes in various events; Mr. Rajesh Koul, an avid runner and cyclist who has been part of several marathon events and cycling expeditions; Mr. Praveen Raina, an avid cyclist and one of the founding members of the Ammu Hills Sports Club; and Deepak Misra from Ludhiana who is part of the Punjabi Runners.

Participants can register for the marathon on the link below:

https://www.townscript.com/e/PTM2023

To follow all updates in the run up to the marathon, go to:

(https://www.instagram.com/jammu.marathon/)

(https://www.instagram.com/patnitopmarathon/)