Dubai: Forget mountain climbing, try Skyrun

ADVERTISEMENT

A major investment firm in the United Arab Emirates is organizing a stair-climbing race on November 12 to the top of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Media reports said the race will be conducted as part of a number of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) events.

Media reports said the pinnacle of Dubai Holding’s month-long program for DFC will see the return of Dubai Holding SkyRun 2022, a flagship charitable event on Dubai’s sporting calendar, that will welcome 250 participants as they race to the top of Jumeirah Emirates Towers, climbing 1,334 stairs, through 52 floors.

Media reports said to encourage participation in the annual month-long DFC, Dubai Holding is also activating fitness events across its destinations open to people of all ages and levels of ability. Registration is now live at the event’s dedicated website for the ‘Open’ and ‘Teams’ categories, with the fastest elite athletes and team of four receiving a cash prize from Dubai Holding.