In a significant breakthrough in the fight against prostate-related ailments, Dr. Khalid Zaffar Masoodi, a scientist at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-K), has successfully secured a patent for his groundbreaking functional food designed to combat Prostate Cancer and related health issues.

Dr. Khalid Zaffar Masoodi, photographed with the four patent certificates in January 2024.

Masoodi’s laboratory initiated the patent application some time ago for its innovative food supplement named Magic Food Taxo. The research on this functional food was financially supported by the DST. This food supplement incorporates molecules that have proven efficacy in enhancing prostate-related health by directly targeting the Androgen Receptor, a pivotal gene in the progression of Prostate cancer. The screening process conducted by Masoodi’s laboratory involved around 400 medicinal herbs and crops, identifying 16 anti-cancer molecules, with five sourced from underutilized edible resources traditionally consumed in Kashmir over centuries.

Magic Food Taxo has undergone clinical validation, demonstrating its effectiveness in alleviating symptoms associated with Prostate Cancer, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BHP), and Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS). Notably, Masoodi’s laboratory has already obtained three additional patents, further attesting to the impactful contributions in the field of prostate health.