Faculty of Forestry, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) has invited applications for different posts.

Name of the Position: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Salary: Rs. 20000.00 per month (Consolidated)

Qualification: B.Sc Forestry, M.Sc Forestry

Candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview to be held on April 13, 2022, at 11.00 am in the Faculty of forestry, Benhama, Ganderbal.

The posts are for a project entitled `Survey, Collection, and Multiplication of superior cricket bat Willow (Salix alba var. caerulea) germplasm for livelihood security of farmers and economic sustainability of cricket bat industry of Kashmir’.

The position is temporary and co-terminus with the project. The interested candidates may appear before the selection committee with original certificates on the scheduled date.