Sopore: An officer of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Wadura, has been suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a student.

Police have also registered a case against the officer. “Action taken. The accused has been suspended pending an inquiry. FIR lodged by Police,” Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar tweeted

This follows the protest by students against the officer.

Sources said the student had accused the RAWE program coordinator of molesting her.

“An inquiry has been initiated against the coordinator. The girl has filed a very serious complaint. As of now, the coordinator has been removed and his salary has been withheld pending inquiry,” said Rehana Habib Kanth, Dean of SKUAST.