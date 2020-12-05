SKUAST-K placed at 12th position in all-India ICAR ranking

Srinagar: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir on Saturday made it closer to becoming top agricultural establishment in India by securing 12th rank in ICAR ranking.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) New Delhi has ranked SKUAST-K at 12th position out of a total number of 67 universities throughout India.

Last year, SKUAST-K had bagged 13th position in ICAR ranking.

Officials at SKUAST-K said that the collective efforts of the teaching and non-teaching faculty and scientists had made it possible to reach this level.

“We hope in the next few years we will make it to first position,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has also congratulated the SKUAST-K for achieving the success in securing ICAR 12th rank.

Congratulations to SKUAST Kashmir/Jammu for the great achievement. pic.twitter.com/8FtqBHEqae — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) December 5, 2020