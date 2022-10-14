JAMMU, OCTOBER 14: J&K Sports Council has won Gold at the `SKOCH Indian Governance Award 2022′.

ADVERTISEMENT

SKOCH State Award of Best Governance for the year 2022 was announced today.

Sameer Kochar, Chairman of SKOCH Group, presented the gold to Secretary J&K Sports Council (JKSC) Nuzhat Gul for promoting sports and youth Services.

The jury recognized the efforts of JKSC particularly `My Youth My Pride’ to engage youngsters in sports, especially in tribal, sensitive, and rural areas.

‘Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul has made a significant contribution towards the promotion of sports. She has made a significant contribution in organizing high-profile events,” said Dr. Gursharan, Managing Director, while announcing the awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary of Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafiz congratulated the Secretary of JKSC and the entire staff for this award. He thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta for promoting sports in J&K.

Nuzhat Gul said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s vision of creating a positive sports ecosystem has paid off.

“J&K government is leaving no stone unturned for the engagement of youth. Sports programs, anti-drug campaigns, Fit India, and other programs are being organized under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. We are working to engage 35 lakh youth with sports in the financial year,” said Gul.

India Governance Forum’s recommendations have had a profound policy impact across the states and UTs.

With these awards, SKOCH Organization brings together an ecosystem of academics, industry, economists, policy experts, practitioners, and civil society.

For 2021, West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra competed for the top 5 `Star States’ in India. Out of 73 essential departments of various States & UTs, 33 departments received the Gold, Silver & Bronze awards.