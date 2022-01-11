Srinagar: Director SKIMS Prof. Parvaiz A Koul has directed to start online payment system to facilitate patients.

Prof Koul was chairing a review meeting Hospital Information System (HIS).

He said patients and attendants can make payments through the online system any time and anywhere using mobile phones. More importantly, it will decongest critical hospital service areas particularly OPDs, he added.

He also instructed concerned officers to explore the possibility of implementing the PayGo Payment Gateway of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as used by AIIMS New Delhi.

He also directed to establish a fully developed Electronic Health Records System to facilitate quick transfer of patient information as well as maintaining confidentiality.

He said it will prevent duplication of services and give instant access to patient information which would go a long way in helping quality research and settling medico-legal issues, insurance claims, and other issues.