Srinagar: Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), which is devoted to research in medical sciences, besides other primary commitments to patient care, is all set to launch a Postdoctoral Superficiality Fellowship Program as an enhanced academic activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

This follows the acknowledgement from NBE which has granted accreditation to the institute for its established record and potential to undergo such academic pursuits because of constant endeavour of the faculty for advancing medical research and training.

SKIMS will be providing two seats each in the two specialties for fellowship in Interventional Cardiology and Infectious diseases. Further, SKIMS has also achieved two seats for Emergency Medicine from the current session.

Director SKIMS & EOSG who described the accreditation as an achievement for the institute said that this has come as an added strength to academic structure and as an avenue to aspirants for excellence in advanced studies.

He added that shortage of advanced human resource of specialists will also be addressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is pertinent to mention that SKIMS is one of the few centres in the Country to have accreditation to run Superspeciality Fellowship Courses in various specialties including Minimal Access Surgery, Spine Surgery, Neuro Anaesthesia, Hand & Micro Surgery (Laparoscopy).

SKIMS has a dedicated NMC (National Medical Commission) section managed by Prof. Aijaz Ahmed Malik to facilitate the processes regarding accreditation and course recognition with National authority viz-a-viz NMC Delhi and NBE New Delhi.