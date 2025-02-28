SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 28: As a part of the ongoing initiatives regarding the growing public health concern of substance abuse, the Department of Community Medicine, SKIMS Soura, in collaboration with Department of Psychiatry SKIMS-MCH, RTO Kashmir and an NGO -The South Asia Centre for Peace and Peoples Empowerment (SACPPE) organized an awareness program for drivers at Govt. College of Education M.A Road, Srinagar. The objective of the program was to raise awareness about substance abuse, its risks and consequences with special focus on prevention strategies thus filling the knowledge gap which is a prerequisite for behaviour change.The collaboration between health , education , transport sectors and NGOs demonstrated a collective commitment to addressing this critical issue.

The event began with Quranic recitation, followed by interactive sessions by a team of experts from the department of Community Medicine SKIMS and department of Psychiatry SKIMS-MCH. Dr.Shamila Hamid Associate Professor Department of Community Medicine SKIMS Soura initiated the programme by giving an overview about substance abuse and its detrimental effects on health and society as a whole. Dr.Fahd Bukhari from department of Community Medicine highlighted the harmful effects of drug abuse and its preventive measures. Dr.Humayun Majeed from the department of Psychiatry in his presentation emphasized about the management options regarding substance abuse narrating his clinical experiences while managing cases of substance abuse. The participants were informed and guided regarding the counselling and de-addiction services available to help individuals quit smoking and other substance abuse. IEC material was also distributed among the audience and other participants. ARTO Enforcement Er. Mubashir Jan emphasized the role of drivers in promoting a drug-free society.