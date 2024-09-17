SKIMS hosts GMC Principals’ maiden conclave

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 17: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura hosted a maiden conclave of Principals of all the Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) from across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

This significant occasion also marked the inauguration of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) Network and a Continuing Medical Education (CME) event. Prof Shiv Kumar Sarin, President NAMS was the chief guest on the occasion while Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, J&K, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah was the guest of honour. Director SKIMS & EOSG, Dr M Ashraf Ganie, was the chief host of the event.

Addressing the conclave, Dr Syed Rasheed welcoming the participants emphasized the need for a clear roadmap to improve patient-care, academics and research in medical institutions across J&K. He urged these institutions to identify the grey areas and create actionable plan to amplify the quality of academic research. Secretary Health committed to supporting the initiatives and ensuring the prompt resolution of identified issues. He commended the SKIMS administration led by Dr Ganie for organizing the novel event.

Speaking at the event, Director SKIMS & EOSG, Dr M Ashraf Ganie, assured that his team, in collaboration with all the stakeholders, would develop a strategic plan to address the deficiencies through a scientific approach of SWOT analysis. This plan will focus on identifying gaps, securing funding, and devising effective solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sarin highlighted NAMS’s initiatives, activities, and its global network that facilitates academic research, exchange programs, collaborations, and fellowships. A CME event focused on antimicrobial stewardship held under the banner of NAMS India featured a series of insightful presentations and discussions chaired by Dr Ajaz A Malik, Convener NAMS, SKIMS.

Earlier, Prof Shariq R Masoodi, Dean, Medical Faculty SKIMS while welcoming the dignitaries highlighted the importance of the conclave. The conclave was attended by Dr Iffat Hassan Shah, Principal/Dean GMC Srinagar, Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Principal/Dean GMC Jammu, Dr Ruby Reshi, Principal GMC Baramulla, Dr Rukhsana Najeeb, Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Surinder K Atri, Principal GMC Kathua, Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, Principal GMC Rajouri, Dr Rakesh Bahl, Principal GMC Doda, Dr Mrityunjay Gupta, Principal GMC Udhampur, Dr Khurshid A Wani, Principal GMC, Handwara, Dr Ajaz Ahmad Shah, Principal/Dean GDC Srinagar, Dr Parveen A Lone, Principal/Dean IGGDC Jammu.