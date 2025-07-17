Skill upgradation key to lifelong success: CS

SRINAGAR, JULY 16: A landmark two-day conference aimed at transforming the skilling ecosystem of Jammu & Kashmir commenced today at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Srinagar.

The participants, among others, included representatives from the Union Ministry of Education, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE); NITI Aayog; GDI, and senior Administrative Secretaries of the Government of J&K, besides representatives from CII, NSDC, BISAG, SIDBI, NABARD, FICCI, and industrial houses such as Maruti Suzuki Limited, TATA Strive, and J&K Bank. The conference is also being attended by the Director IIT Jammu, Director IIM Jammu, Vice Chancellors of some prominent Universities, along with representatives from the Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK).

The conference seeks to foster a robust, demand-driven skilling framework by encouraging interactive sessions, consultations, and collaborative discussions. Over the next two days, the participants will contribute valuable insights and policy suggestions to build a future-ready, inclusive, and industry-aligned skill development roadmap for J&K.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief Secretary underlined the significance of aligning the skill development ecosystem with the emerging needs of the industry. While highlighting the priorities, he stressed on Industry-Academia collaboration. He recommended that industries must actively co-develop curricula with academia to ensure the relevance and employability of the skilled manpower produced by the skilling institutions.

The other priority, Dulloo emphasized upon is early vocational exposure. He unequivocally maintained that vocational education should be integrated from the school and college levels to build foundational skills early. He remarked that such an educational framework would be a precursor towards creating the skilled workforce that is in sync with the latest market requirements, therefore highly employable anywhere in the country.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset among all youngsters. He underscored that the youth should be nurtured not merely as job seekers but as job creators, empowered to innovate and lead from the front.

Quoting futurist Alvin Toffler, he called for adopting at the earliest the adaptability and lifelong learning model in J&K. He mentioned the author saying that “The illiterate of the future will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn.”

The Chief Secretary also stressed the role of convergence and coordination among various departments, institutions, and private players to drive impactful and sustainable outcomes.

Pertinently, this workshop is being organised by the Labour & Employment Department and is envisioned not just as a forum to boost employment but as a strategic effort to build an adaptable, inclusive, and futuristic ecosystem. This will greatly help in equipping youth with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market worldwide.