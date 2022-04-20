Skill India is organizing a day-long ‘Apprenticeship Mela’ at 700 locations on April 21.

More than one lakh apprentices are to be hired. Over 4000 organizations from Power, Retail, Telecom, IT/ITeS, Electronics, Automotive sectors will participate in the event.

In addition, the aspiring youth will have the opportunity to engage and select from more than 500+ trades including Welder, Electrician, Housekeeper, Beautician, Mechanic. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has also made several efforts to increase the number of apprentices hired by enterprises in the country.

The aim is to fill the gap in supply and demand for a skilled workforce and meet the aspirations of the Indian youth through gaining on-the-job training and securing better employment opportunities. Students who have cleared at least Class 5 to those who graduated Class 12, skill training certificate holders, ITI students, diploma holders, and graduates are eligible to apply at the Apprenticeship Mela.

Potential applicants will receive several benefits by attending the Apprenticeship Mela. They have a huge opportunity to get apprenticeships offered on the spot and receive direct industry exposure. Following, they will get a monthly stipend as per the Government standards for developing new skills, an opportunity to earn while they learn. The candidates will get certificates, recognized by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), increasing the chances of their employability after the training.