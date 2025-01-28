Kargil, Jan 28: A pair of idle skiing boots in her house became the spark for 15-year-old Samina Khatoon from Kargil’s Trespone village to break barriers and become the first woman from her village to pursue ice hockey.

Despite strong opposition from her mother, Samina couldn’t resist the urge to try on the boots, which were originally gifted by her uncle to her elder brother, who had no interest in skiing. Little did she know, those boots would set her on a path to success.

On Monday, Samina, the youngest member of the Ladakh team, scored during her team’s 4-0 victory in the gold medal match against arch-rivals ITBP at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025, held in Leh.

Her parents, Mohammad Younus and Fatima Bano, now beam with pride at her accomplishments.

“I have a lot to learn and a long way to go,” Samina said humbly.

The event was held in two phases: the first from January 23 to 27 in Ladakh, and the second in Gulmarg from February 22 to 25.

A ninth-grade student at Mutahhary Public School in Baroo (Kargil), Samina balanced her schoolwork with practice since 2020, eventually earning her parents’ approval to pursue the sport.

Her classmates, while envious of her achievements, supported her by helping her catch up on missed classwork and assignments.

Samina’s perseverance paid off when she secured a spot on Ladakh’s women’s ice hockey team, becoming the youngest player in this year’s games.

Before this, Samina played for Kargil clubs and participated in several tournaments, including the LG Cup and CEC Cup. In the 2024-25 CEC Cup, she scored six goals while representing the Downhill Kargil Adventure Sports Club and was named the Player of the Series.

In Kargil, communities have increasingly embraced opportunities for women without gender bias. Families and society are supporting and encouraging women to pursue their chosen professions, including sports.

Abid Ali, District Youth Services and Sports Officer of Kargil, noted the positive change in recent years, highlighting efforts to encourage more girls to take up sports like ice hockey, traditionally seen as physically demanding and male-dominated.

Kargil district alone boasts six women’s ice hockey clubs—Kukshow, Chiktan, Bodkharbu, Mulbek, Drass, and Kargil—where players receive equipment at subsidized rates. Last year, the clubs also received free equipment as part of the UT administration’s special development package, with ice-skating rinks being developed across the district.

The Ladakh Women’s Ice Hockey Foundation, founded in 2016, has been traveling to rural areas of Ladakh, providing coaching to young children. The foundation has witnessed the eagerness among girls to play ice hockey, motivating them to continue their efforts.

“We have come a long way in making our mark, and we take it upon ourselves to ensure that fresh and competent players are identified for the team,” said Noor Jahan, a goalkeeper for Ladakh’s women’s ice hockey team.

Encouraged by this progress, the Youth Services and Sports Department in Kargil has also launched a coaching program for children under 14, with nearly 40% of the registered 200 participants being girls.