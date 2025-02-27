SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 27: SKIE Classes, in a grand educational initiative for aspirants of competitive exams like NEET and JEE, inaugurated its Raj Bagh Centre with online and offline coaching programs on Thursday.

The event was graced by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, MLAs from Srinagar and Gulmarg constituencies, renowned religious scholar and world-famous motivational speaker Wali Rehmani, mathematician Dr. Safdar Qudoos (Washington University), along with several educational luminaries, teachers, and students.

Dr. Sadaam, Chairman of SKIE Classes, along with the SKIE team, welcomed the esteemed guests. The speakers highlighted Dr. Sadaam’s contributions in championing education across the valley and appreciated SKIE Classes for its role in social and educational transformation.

The Deputy CM addressed students as the pride of Jammu & Kashmir, urging them to strive for academic excellence, fulfill their parents’ dreams, and elevate the region’s reputation. Wali Rehmani inspired students to pursue education beyond mere employment and align with contemporary learning paradigms. Dr. Safdar Qudoos emphasized the importance of research and critical analysis for productive learning. Dr. Sadaam expressed gratitude to the dignitaries and guests, reaffirming SKIE Classes’ commitment to educational excellence and student empowerment.