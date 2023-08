Srinagar: The SKICC employees held a condolence meeting to extend heartfelt condolences to secretary Tourism and culture Syed Abid Rashid shah IAS on the demise of his father Syed Abdul Rashid shah who passed away on Wednesday, the employees prayed fr heavenly abode to the departed soul and patience fr the bereaved the SKICC family recited fateha and special prayers on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT