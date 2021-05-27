Six youth planning to join militancy apprehended in Awantipora: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police and other security forces Thursday apprehended six youth who were about to join militant ranks while police also busted a militant module by arrested seven militant associates.

In a statement issued, a police spokesman said that Awantipora police in a swift action detained six youth who were on way to join militant ranks while as seven militants were also arrested who were part of a militant module.

“In multiple raids Awantipora Police along with Army 42 RR and CRPF180 BN /CRPF 130 BN apprehended youth identified as: Aqib Ahmad Dobi S/O Ghulam Mohammad Dobi R/O Tral. Mufeez Ahmad Zargar S/O Mohammad Syed Zargar R/O Tral-e-Payeen. Saifullah Ahmad Shah s/O Ali Mohammad Shah R/O Takiya Gulab Bagh Tral. Liyaqat Ahmad Khanday [email protected] Amir S/O Ab.Rashid Khanday R/O Amlar Tral, Shoaib Ahmad Bhat S/O Mohammad Shafi Bhat R/O Chersoo Awantipora and Bilal Ahmad Zaboo S/O Farooq Ahmad Zaboo R/O Tral-e-Bala,” the spokesman said adding that these six youth were planning to join militancy.

The police spokesman said that the arrested youth were motivated and indoctrinated by the militant associates and militants to join the militant ranks. “These youth developed contact with the active militants in the said area for joining militancy by means of the militant associates (arrested by police).,” the spokesman said.

He said that facts have been revealed by the arrested youth were motivated by Pakistan based self styled militant commanders to join militancy and asked to establish contact with their ground cadre in Awantipora and Tral area.

The police also busted a militant module by arrested seven youth who were part of Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit. “The arrested youth include Sajad Ahmad Sheikh S/O Ab.Salam Sheikh R/O Pinglish Tral, Adil Hussain Sheikh S/O Gh.Hassan Sheikh R/O Tral-e-Bala, Mohammad Iqbal Baba S/O Haji M.Aslam Baba R/O Tral-e-Bala, Yasir Amin Dar S/O Mohammad Amin Dar R/O Noorabad Tral-e-Bala, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh S/O M.Subhan Sheikh R/O Batagund Tral, Ubaid Ahmad Mir S/O Mohammad Amin Mir R/O Batagund Tral and Adil Rashid Bhat S/O Ab.Rashid Bhat R/O Kranzbal,” the statement said, adding that these youth were involved in motivating youth to join the militant ranks.

The statement said that arrested youth were involved in providing logistics, shelter, transporting of arms/ammunition and other kind of support to militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Tral and Awantipora areas. “The arrested youth were in touch with PaK based militant commanders through different social media platforms. Incriminating material recovered from them,” the statement said, adding that consequent upon this Case FIR number 51/2021 stands registered in Police Station Tral under relevant sections of law.