Six-year-old battling for life at Shopian hospital: ‘Was given expired injection’, alleges family; nurse suspended

Girl stable, investigations on: MS; committee constituted to probe everything thoroughly, says CMO

Srinagar: A 6-year-old girl is battling for life as doctors at the district hospital Shopian have been allegedly giving her expired injections for the past four days, claims her family.

Taking serious note of the allegations levelled by the girl’s parents, the hospital administration has ordered a probe whether the girl was really given expired injections.

Mohamad Iqbal Khataria, a resident of Devpora area of Shopian told news agency Kashmir News Observer that he admitted his daughter Bazila Jan, age 6, at DH Shopian, four days ago, with pneumonia.

He alleged that doctors at hospital have been giving Babila “expired” injection Monocef from the last four days after which girl’s condition worsened.

“For the past four days, my daughter was given expired injection. Today morning, we checked its expiry date and we all got shocked to see that the injection given to my daughter has already expired on October 20, 2020,” a visibly upset father alleged.

He further alleged that he contacted all officials even CMO but none from the hospital administration responded. “I have now requested District Magistrate Shopian to enquire into the matter and take serious action against the persons involved in negligence,” Kataria said.

However, Medical Superintendent District Hospital Shopian Dr Mohammed Ismail told KNO that they have already seized the medicine and investigation has been taken up. He claimed that the expiry date on the pack of injection was March 2021.

He added that if girl would have been taking expired injection since last four days, she would have been critical. “The girl is stable,” he said. “The nurse who had given the injection to the girl has been suspended immediately.”

Chief Medical Officer Shopian Dr Ramesh Malla told KNO that a committee has been constituted to enquire the matter and action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty—(KNO)