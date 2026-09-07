Six members of ‘Khouf Gang’ arrested

Jammu, Sept 7: Jammu Police have arrested six alleged members of the ‘Khouf Gang’ and recovered a pistol, three live rounds and five sharp-edged weapons (tokkas) from their possession in Arnia area of Jammu, officials said.

Officials said the accused, all residents of Bishnah, had allegedly threatened a man identified as Ashwani Kumar at Kool Kalan on September 3 by displaying a pistol and sharp-edged weapons.

Following a complaint, Police Station Arnia registered a case and initiated an investigation. All six accused were apprehended on Monday, officials said.

During searches, police recovered one pistol along with a magazine, three live rounds and five tokka-type sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain their possible involvement in other criminal activities, police said. (JKNS)