Six killed, four injured in Doda road mishap

Srinagar: At least six persons were killed while four others were injured in a road accident that took place in Doda district of Jammu region on Monday, officials said.

Officials said that a mini-bus bearing registration number JK06A-6733 carrying passengers skidded off the road at Thathri-Gandoh road and rolled down in a Nallah, resulting in death of six persons.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Doda, Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Mir when contacted, confirmed the death of six persons in the mishap, saying that four others have received injuries.

He added three among the four injured have sustained critical injuries and have been referred to Jammu hospital for treatment.

Officials identified the deceased as Yasir Hussain, 26, son of Bashir Ahmed of Drouth, Shukar Din, 6, son of Abdul Aziz Tanta of Kahara, Kali Begum, 50, wife of Abdul Karim of Piyakul, Anju Devi, 28, wife of Sunil Kumar of Sewa Chiralla and Sudesha Devi, 40, wife of Mansingh of Suhanda Shiva.

The injured have been identified as Kali Begum, 40, wife of Late Muhammad Ibrahim of Nagni Dichal, Tanvir Hussain, 28, son of Ali Hussain of Chilly Malath, Ab Latief, 35, son of Muhammad Ibrahim of Gali Bhatoli, Ghulam Muhammad, 60, son of Fateh Muhammad of Gali Bhatoli and Prem Chand, 60, son of Sant Ram of Bajja Chirala.

One among the above mentioned injured has succumbed while his or her name was not ascertained when the report was last filed—(KNO)