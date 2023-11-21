The incident was reported from the Shamsabad area around midnight on Sunday. The injured were hospitalized, and their condition is stable, they said.

“Six people were injured in the incident, and a case has been registered. Those who are in hospitals are out of danger,” SHO Shamsabad police station Anil Sharma said.

“On Sunday, there was a wedding function at the residence of Brijbhan Kushwaha… At the function, a person passed a comment on the shortage of rasgullas,” he said.

This led to a fight, and Bhagwan Devi, Yogesh, Manoj, Kailash, Dharmendra and Pawan were injured, Sharma said

Last year in October, a man was killed in a fight over a shortage of sweets at a wedding in Etmadpur.