Six children, driver killed in collision with tipper truck

Punjab: A tragic road accident in Patiala, Punjab, claimed the lives of six children and the driver after a four-wheeler, carrying seven children, collided head-on with a tipper truck, as per the officials. The seventh child is in critical condition and has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) City Patiala, Palwinder Singh Cheema said, “A very unfortunate incident has taken place. Seven children and a driver were travelling in an Innova. We received information that six of these children and the driver died. The seventh child is critical. This was a head-on collision with the tipper vehicle…”

Cheema also mentioned that the driver of the tipper vehicle fled the scene and is currently absconding. He stated that the police are investigating the cause of the accident, examining CCTV footage and other evidence.

Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered, and the guilty will face penalties

“Regarding the cause of the accident, CCTV footage and other things are being examined. FIR will be registered. The guilty will be penalised…” SP Cheema added.

Further details regarding the incident are still awaited. (ANI)