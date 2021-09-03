Situation under control in Kashmir: DGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Friday said that situation across Kashmir is “fully under control” and not even a single untoward incident was reported from any part of the valley in the past two days.

Talking to reporters after taking security review in northern district of Baramulla, the DGP Singh said that in after separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani’s death on Wednesday evening, situation across Kashmir has been peaceful and people are cooperating to ensure peace. “There has been not even one single untoward incident. Situation is fully under control,” the J&K police chief said . “While security forces are exercising utmost restraint, people are cooperating in keeping the peace intact.”

Geelani, 92, breathed his last at his Hyderpora residence on Wednesday evening after prolonged illness. He was laid to rest at a graveyard barely 300 meters from is house. His family members, however, alleged that police snatched the body of Geelani and didn’t allow his two sons to even participate in the burial.

On the communication blackout in Kashmir, the DGP said that the police and the administration will take a call on restoration of mobile phone connectivity and internet “very soon.” About media reports that some Kashmiri boys have joined Taliban, the DGP Singh termed it baseless stating that “nobody has joined Taliban from Kashmir. This is just a malicious propaganda. Youth are busy in sports activities like rugby, cricket and volleyball. Youth are busy shaping their career.”

Asked whether police were ready to face the challenge if Taliban militants infiltrate into Kashmir, DGP Singh said: “Situation is peaceful and there is no need to worry.”—(KNO)