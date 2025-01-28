Srinagar, Jan 27: The situation in the Badhaal area of Rajouri appears to be stabilizing, with no new cases reported in the last five days. However, authorities are still working to confirm the cause behind the 17 mysterious deaths that occurred in the village over the past two months.

Officials said the three siblings who were undergoing treatment at GMC Jammu and SMGS Srinagar have recovered and were discharged. These individuals have been shifted back to Rajouri, where they will remain under observation along with their families and close contacts.

Another patient, Aijaz Ahmad, who is being treated at PGI Chandigarh, is also showing signs of recovery, while other patients admitted to GMC Rajouri have also recovered.

Dr Shuja Qadri, an epidemiologist and Head of Community Medicine at GMC Rajouri, stated that active and passive surveillance of cases has ruled out communicable diseases, bacteria, viruses, and zoonotic causes. “Our investigation has narrowed down to food-related toxins, either ingested accidentally or deliberately,” he said.

Samples have been sent to toxicology labs for screening against 200 potential toxins. Dr. Qadri expressed optimism that the investigation will identify the toxin within a week, enabling authorities to prevent further deaths.

Over the last two months, 17 people, including 14 children, succumbed to the mysterious illness, with several others requiring hospitalization.

Authorities are maintaining strict surveillance in the affected village, and all efforts are focused on identifying the cause to ensure no further loss of life.

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakina Itoo, speaking to KNO expressed confidence in the investigating team. She assured that all possible efforts are being made to identify the cause behind the mysterious deaths in Rajouri.

“The team is working diligently to gather more information and laboratory results, which will provide critical insights into the situation,” she said.