SIT constituted to probe Babar Qadri’s killing: Police

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Kumar Friday said that two top commanders of Lashkar-e-Toiba including a foreigner were killed in Sirhama, Anantnag encounter while as Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police has been constituted to probe Advocate Babar Qadri’s killing.

Addressing a press conference at Police Control Room (PCR) Srinagar, the IGP Kashmir said in Sirhama gunfight, two top Lashkar commanders were killed. “One of the slain has been identified as Abu Rehan from Pakistan, who was active since March 2019 and the second one has been identified as Adil Bhat, who was also Lashkar commander. Adil was involved in the attack on two policemen at Nowgam on August 14,” Kumar said.

About Advocate Babar Qadri’s killing, he said that incident happened at 6:20 pm yesterday, when two masked men entered into his Hawal, Srinagar residence as clients with files in their hands. “They told Qadri that they had to discuss some accident related case but fired at this head with pistols. Qadri sustained four bullet wounds in his head and died on way to hospital,” he said.

While fleeing, IGP Kashmir said, militants fired a few bullets in air. “We have constituted a SIT headed by SP Hazratbal that will probe the killing of Qadri,” he said.

On Block Development Chairman Khag, Budgam, Bhupinder Singh’s killing, the IGP said that after touring his area along with two PSOs, Singh had left for his home by allowing his PSOs to relax. “Militants were probably knowing about his movement and they shot him dead outside his house. We have suspended two PSOs. And prima facie, the names of two Lashkar militants have come to fore—Yousuf Kandroo and Abrar. We will soon catch them,” the IGP said.

Regarding the killing of a CRPF man at Wadipora, Budgam, he said the attack was carried out by Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit as cartridges of M-4 was found at the site of incident. “M-4 is usually carried by JeM militants,” he said.

Asked about the number of active militants, the IGP said that 170 to 200 militants are active in Kashmir of which 40 are foreigners whom police knows by name.

Leave this field empty if you're human: