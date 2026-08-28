Sinha Takes Over As ADG CID J&K

Srinagar: Senior IPS officer M.K. Sinha on Friday took over charge as Additional Director General of Police, CID J&K, replacing Nitish Kumar, who has been transferred as ADG Armed J&K.

According to officials, Sinha, a 1996-batch IPS officer, was earlier serving as ADG (Headquarters) PHQ J&K. Soon after assuming charge at CID Headquarters, he chaired a meeting with senior officers of the wing and reviewed the overall functioning of the intelligence set-up.

Nitish Kumar, a 1999-batch IPS officer, was serving as ADG CID and Director State Investigation Agency (SIA) J&K.

Senior officers of CID Headquarters welcomed the new ADG and assured him full cooperation and commitment in discharge of their duties. They also wished outgoing ADG Nitish Kumar a successful tenure in his new assignment as ADG Armed J&K.