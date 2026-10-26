‘Singham’ spotted in Sonamarg

Srinagar, Oct 26: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan, popular for his role as Singham, arrived in Kashmir on Monday.

Devgan, known for playing Bajirao Singham in the ‘Singham’ franchise, visited Sonamarg where he was warmly welcomed at Sindh Resorts & Spa.

In a social media post, the resort said it was delighted to host the actor, adding that some moments make a stay truly unforgettable.

Earlier, Devgan was reportedly seen shooting in the Kaksar area of Kargil, Ladakh, ‘wearing an Army uniform’, for his upcoming film ‘Chauhaan’, the source said.

The action drama is directed by Neeraj Yadav and is scheduled for release on October 1, 2027. (KNO)