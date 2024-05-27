Singh reviews status of industrial units in UT

SRINAGAR: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Vikramjit Singh, today chaired a review meeting with General Managers of all District Industries Centres (DICs) regarding the status of industrial units in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Directors Industries and Commerce, Joint Director Industries, Chief Accounts Officer, Assistant Directors of I&C Department besides other officials from Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

The Commissioner Secretary emphasized the need for ensuring that all data related to New Central Sector Scheme undergoes rigorous validation and is maintained with high consistency.

Vikramjit Singh highlighted the importance of focusing on units that have received Provisional Registration and stressed the necessity for regular follow-up with these unit holders. Monitoring the status of their applications under the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS) is crucial to ensure incentivization of all the newly setup industrial units, he added.

The Commissioner Secretary directed that an updated list of units, where land has been allotted but groundwork has not started yet, be maintained. He also asked for keeping a readily available list of non-functional units, reinforcing the importance of data consistency and timely information flow.

He instructed the DICs to identify feasible land patches for placing indents with the Revenue Department. This will streamline the process of land allocation and ensure that potential industrial projects have the necessary land resources, backed by timely and consistent data.