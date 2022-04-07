Seemingly taking a cue from Sonu Nigam, veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal jumped on to the bandwagon demanding a ban on using loudspeakers for `azaan’.

“I have visited many places in the world. I have not seen anything like this happening except in India. I am not against any religion, but it is being forcibly encouraged here. They play Azaan on loudspeakers from Mosque. Other communities question if they can use loudspeakers why cannot others do the same,” she told a news channel.

“I have traveled to Middle Eastern countries. There is a ban on loudspeakers. When Muslim countries are discouraging it, what is the need for such practices in India?” Paudwal said if the practice continues, people will start playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. “It will lead to disharmony, which is not good.”

In the same interview, the singer also shared her views on teaching the young generation about the importance of Indian culture. She said that it is the responsibility of the older generation to teach children about the culture of the country.

“This is why we should know about our religion and culture. We should know about four Vedas, 18 Puranas, and four Mathas that we have. These are the basics that we must know,” she said.

Well, this is not the first time a celeb has spoken about a ban on loudspeakers. In 2017, popular singer Sonu Nigam, who recently received a Padma Shri award, had raised his voice against Azaan on loudspeakers.

In a now-deleted tweet, he had expressed his displeasure about hearing Azaan on loudspeaker every morning. The singer had faced massive trolling after his controversial tweet.

Recently, an MNS leader was arrested by Mumbai police for playing Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker without any permission. After the arrest, he said Mumbai police took away the speaker. “But I’d like to say, in the coming times, ‘Jai Shree Ram’ will be played on loudspeakers,” he added.