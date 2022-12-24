Former wife of ousted Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, Reham Khan, had tied the knot for the third time on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the former anchorperson had posted a picture of two hands, with a title “just married”.

Now, she has revealed the name of her husband.

“Finally found a man who I can trust ⁦@MirzaBilal__,” she tweeted.

Finally found a man who I can trust ⁦@MirzaBilal__⁩ pic.twitter.com/nx7pnXZpO6 — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

Reham Khan has married a US-based Pakistani actor and satirist Mirza Bilal.

The 49-year-old British-Pakistani journalist, who was married to Khan between 2014 and 2015, now performed a simple Nikah ceremony in the US city of Seattle.

“We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of @MirzaBilal_ parents & my son as my Vakeel,” Reham said in a tweet. She also shared other pictures of her husband on Twitter.