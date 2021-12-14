The priceless smile of a`roti-making’ girl is making millions of hearts flutter across the globe.

In the new video that has gone viral on social media, the young girl can be seen cooking vegetable curry. The viral video has close to 8 million views. The clip was posted on Instagram by `Ekiya5’.

In the video, the girl was seen dressed in an orange and black salwar suit. She flashed a million-dollar smile as she made vegetable curry. She was seen sitting in the corner of a house and continuously stirring a pot of vegetables.

The 15-year-old has been identified as Aamina Reyaz. Hailing from Karachi, she comes from a family of nomads. However, it is not Aamina who uploads the videos on Instagram. A teenage boy from her neighborhood has shared videos online. She became an internet sensation after videos of her making Rotis went viral on social media.

Social media has gone crazy and heart emojis have flooded Instagram. People shower love and affection on the teenager for being simple yet beautiful.