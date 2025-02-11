Srinagar, February 11: In a proactive effort to curb the rising instances of fraud and misuse of mobile phone SIM cards, Police have initiated a comprehensive SIM card verification drive in Anantnag, Kulgam and Budgam districts. The drive, aimed at ensuring that all SIM cards are issued in full compliance with established procedures, involves jurisdictional Police officers visiting SIM card vendors throughout these districts.

This initiative is a part of a broader strategy to prevent the misuse of mobile phone SIM cards in anti-national and unlawful activities. With an increase in cyber frauds and growing security concerns, the drive seeks to address these challenges by verifying the authenticity of documents submitted by subscribers and ensuring that vendors strictly adhere to the guidelines mandated by the Department of Telecommunications.

The verification process aims to establish that SIM cards are issued only to legitimate individuals and that all necessary documentation is in place. By conducting random checks and ensuring thorough compliance, J&K Police hope to deter fraudulent practices and enhance the overall security framework within the region.