Srinagar: Markets in Kashmir are witnessing an extraordinary rush on the eve of Eid. It will be after two years that Kashmir will celebrate Eid without any restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoppers are thronging markets to look for designer wear to look glam.

The Kashmir Monitor spoke to some valley-based entrepreneurs to get a glimpse of what’s trending on their Instagram pages.

This Eid, while shararas, ghararas, and Lehangas still stay in fashion, many females are opting for light and pastel-colored outfits to celebrate a summary, Eid.

Silk kurtis to Chinkari dresses: Here are some designer wears that are trending this Eid in Kashmir 6 Silk kurtis to Chinkari dresses: Here are some designer wears that are trending this Eid in Kashmir 7 Silk kurtis to Chinkari dresses: Here are some designer wears that are trending this Eid in Kashmir 8 Silk kurtis to Chinkari dresses: Here are some designer wears that are trending this Eid in Kashmir 9

Lighter fabrics like Silk, Georgette, Chinon, Chiffon, and Crepe are some of the top picks to beat the summer heat, explained Owais Sofi, Owner of clothing brand and store, Mushq at Gojwara in the old city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Eid coming up at the onset of summer, it sometimes gets uncomfortable to wear clothes with heavy work. That’s why many are opting for Kurtis and suits with pastel colors and lighter material with dressy detailing like lace and floral work which gives a feminine touch,” Sofi said.

Afreen Yusuf Zai, a fashion entrepreneur and owner of La Di Da store at Baghat Chowk in the uptown area of Srinagar. “Organza dupattas and silk kurtis along with Chinkari dresses are quite preferred for Eid. This year, I see a lot of off-white, lavender or beige being picked up. Soft net fabric has always been an Eid favorite, which is also quite versatile,” Zai said.

Likewise, Food Connoisseur, Nazrana Aashiq who runs the YouTube Channel Zoon Daeb showcasing the Kashmiri recipes, said she received a lot of queries on how to make a flavorful Marchwagan Korma and Hyderabadi style Biryani for Eid.

“In Korma, the meat is cooked with whole spices and red chili powder, a primary ingredient in Kashmiri cuisine. The Kashmiri red chilies give the stew a gorgeous red color without making it overly hot while there are two versions of the Hyderabadi biryani, first, where the chicken is cooked separately and then layered with the rice, and second, where the chicken and rice are cooked together in the same spices and this recipe is the latter one. The bottom of the handi is layered with bay leaf and the chicken and rice are cooked on top of that, you can imagine the flavors and aromas in every single bite of this heavenly meal,” she said.

That said, the recipes for different types of Biryani and Korma are available on her Youtube channel.

“Preparing these cuisines takes a wee bit of time, effort, and patience, but the joy of celebrating the festival gets somewhat multiplied when these dishes are laid out in front of you,” Aashiq said.