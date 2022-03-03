By Ashiq Hussain

Srinagar: A silent killer is lurking in the shadows. Seventy-five people have died and 21 others injured in different fire incidents across Kashmir last year.

Figures released by Fire and Emergency Department reveal that from January 1 to December 31, 2021, 75 people died and 21 others were injured in different fire incidents across the valley.

Around 1711 houses and 347 shops were also gutted. Over 127 electric transformers and 57 cars got damaged in the fire incidents. Firefighters have saved property worth Rs 1056 crore in 2021.

According to official figures, Kashmir witnessed 2058 fire incidents in 2021 which is 7.6 percent higher than 2020. The property involved in these incidents was worth Rs 1127 crore. Firefighters were able to save property worth Rs 1056 crore. Property worth Rs 61 crore was damaged. Out of 2058 fire incidents, 614 occurred in Srinagar alone.

“Our localities are safe because we are alert. Doesn’t matter if it’s a friend or an enemy in the trouble, be it a 50-storey building or a 2-storey structure, we are always ready to save it. After getting a call, we leave everything behind to help the people in distress,” said Sameer Wani, Statistical Officer, Fire and Emergency Services, Kashmir.

The fire and emergency department has 230 water tenders including 10 bikes and 5 boats. Out of which 130 are jumbo/mini water tenders.

The number of fire incidents in Kashmir in 2016 was 2707. In 2017, it decreased to 2310. Around 2150 fire incidents occurred In 2018. In 2019 and 2020, 1833 and 1900 fire incidents occurred in Kashmir respectively. But the number of fire incidents rose to 2058 in 2021.

There are around 2200 firefighters in J&K who work in shifts. Some of them have to work on a 24-hour shift once or twice a week.

“Our job is full of risks. We face many serious injuries during the operation. LPG cylinder blast at times leads to many injuries. People have high hopes on us, and we cannot let them down,” said Nadeem Ahmad, a firefighter.

The number of fire calls received by the Fire and Emergency services Kashmir was 2242. Of which 16 were prank calls.