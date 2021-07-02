Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Sikh Minority Forum J&K calls on LG; submits memorandum demanding anti-conversion law, other benefits

J&K Govt dedicated towards equitable development, safeguarding interests of every section of society: LG

Srinagar: A delegation of Sikh Minority Forum, J&K Friday called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation led by former Legislator, Surinder Ambardar submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to various welfare issues of Sikh Community living in J&K including implementation of Anti-Conversion Law; Special employment package for Sikhs; beautification and other allied development works of religious places; extension of benefits under new Industrial policy; reservation in Delimitation process; reservation in Assembly seats etc.

 

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the members of the visiting deputation and assured them that all their concerns and demands would be looked into meticulously.

“J&K Government is dedicated towards equitable development, besides safeguarding the interests of every section of the society without any discrimination”, observed the Lt Governor.


