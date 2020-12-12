Sikh amalgam APSCC offers condolences on demise of Maulana Noor Mohammad Trali

Srinagar: All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Saturday offered condolences on the demise of noted Islamic scholar Maulana Noor Mohammad Trali, who passed away on Thursday evening.

Maulana Trali was a renowned Islamic scholar from south Kashmir’s Tral and Chairman Darul Uloom Noor ul Islam.

In a statement, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said: “Maulana Noor Sahib was a great personality who always imbibed true values in a human being.”

“Maulana Noor Sahib was an epitome of brotherhood and amity in the Kashmir valley especially in Tral area. People of all faiths and religions held Maulana Noor Sahib in high esteem,” Raina said.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family, the APSCC Chairman and others including sikh leaders from district Pulwama, Principal Narajan Singh and Joginder Singh Shaan said that the death of Maulana Noor Sahib has left a void in the society and it would be difficult to fill the same.

They prayed for peace to the departed soul.

A veteran Islamic preacher and author of several books on the religion, Maulana Noor Mohammad Trali earned respect across the Valley particularly in his home district Pulwama. His death is being widely condoled on social media.