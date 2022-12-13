Srinagar: In recognition of the efforts of IUST towards promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among youth and fostering a culture of start-ups in the University, Institutions Innovation Council (IIC), Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India has awarded CIED-IUST with a star rating of 3.5/5, which is a significant improvement over its previous rating of one star in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 6000 institutions across the country participated in the annual innovation performance evaluation. Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED), IUST with eight verticals was inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor J&K in May, this year and during a short period has emerged as an important centre for promotion of innovation and entrepreneurships in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo Vice Chancellor IUST complimented Director CIED, Dr. Parvaiz Mir and his entire team for the achievement and urged the University fraternity to explore avenues of linking all the University Departments/Centres with the activities of CIED to further boost the Innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem in the University.

Dr. Parvaiz said that the University has undertaken a series of initiatives including strengthening IUST-industry linkages, supporting various start-ups, putting in place start-up and IPR policies, strengthening cooperation and engagement with organizations, promoting entrepreneurship in the country and building the capacity of the youth, particularly students from IUST and neighboring colleges, which has helped the university to develop an innovation and entrepreneurship enabling environment.